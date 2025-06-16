IIRF ranking: RGU ranked 13th among central universities

RONO HILLS, 15 Jun: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here has been ranked 13th among central universities by the Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF), with leading universities like Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi University, and Banaras Hindu University topping the chart.

The IIRF ranking offers a comprehensive evaluation of higher education institutions across key parameters such as teaching learning resource & pedagogy, research, industry income & integration, placement performance, placement strategy & support, future orientation, external perception & international outlook, according to a release from RGU.

“The RGU is steadily emerging as a beacon of academic excellence, consistently shaping new horizons in the field of education in Arunachal Pradesh and beyond. With a firm commitment to quality education, research, and innovation, RGU has not only strengthened its institutional framework but also achieved national recognition,” the release said.

In the recent evaluation conducted by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), RGU was awarded a prestigious Grade A, reflecting the university’s robust academic standards, infrastructure, and governance.

“This milestone marks a significant step in the university’s journey towards becoming a centre of excellence in higher education,” it said.

“Further solidifying its position, RGU attained the 13th rank among all central universities in India in the 2025 IIRF ranking. This achievement is a testament to the university’s sustained performance across various parameters, including research output, teaching quality, industry interface, and student employability,” it added.

Notably, RGU secured the top position among all central universities in the Northeast region for the second consecutive year in the IIRF rankings.

“This consistent regional leadership underscores RGU’s growing impact and academic competitiveness in a diverse and dynamic educational landscape,” the release said.

Other institutions in the region followed at a considerable distance with Tezpur University (Assam) ranked 24th, Mizoram University (Mizoram) 25th, and Central Agricultural University (Manipur) at 26th position, respectively.

RGU Vice Chancellor Prof SK Nayak congratulated and applauded the teamwork of the university family.

“This is a moment of immense pride for all of us at Rajiv Gandhi University. With the dedicated people we have in our institution, we will continue to grow and reach new horizons,” Prof Nayak said.

RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam said: “This achievement reflects the collective effort of Team RGU – our students, teachers and non-teaching staff, whose dedication has enhanced our teaching and research environment. We also extend our gratitude to the state government for its unwavering support.”

The university’s continuous rise in national rankings highlights its dedication to academic excellence, inclusive growth, and societal development.

“With a vision to foster knowledge, innovation, and leadership, the university is poised to play an even greater role in shaping the future of higher education in Northeast India and the country at large,” the release added.