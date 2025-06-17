DC launches SDC campaign, calls for interdepartmental coordination

TEZU, 16 Jun: Lohit Deputy Commissioner Kesang Ngurup Damo emphasized the importance of interdepartmental coordination and grassroots participation to make the ‘Stop Diarrhoea Campaign (SDC)-2025’ a success.

He was speaking during the launch of the Stop Diarrhoea Campaign-2025 at the zonal general hospital (ZGH) here on Monday.

The DC urged the ASHAs and anganwadi workers to act as pillars of community outreach and to maintain strong collaboration in reaching every household with awareness and preventive measures. He underlined the critical role of community engagement and awareness in promoting hygiene, sanitation and timely healthcare.

The SDC, which will run till 31 July, aims to curb incidences of childhood diarrhoea in the 0-5 years age group. As part of the campaign, every child in the district within the 0-5 years age group will be provided with two ORS packets and 14 days of zinc tablets. The campaign aligns with the Government of India’s nationwide effort to reduce child mortality due to diarrhoeal diseases – a major contributor to child morbidity and mortality in the country.

The event saw the presence of key officials including DMO Dr CL Manchay, DDSE Tumngam Nyodu, Medical Superintendent Dr Tater Kena, PHED Assistant Engineer Kari Ete, doctors, nurses, ANMs, DPMU team, and staff from the ZGH. Representatives from stakeholder departments, ASHAs, anganwadi workers and beneficiaries also attended the event. (DIPRO)