APSHRC starts internship prog

ITANAGAR, 17 Jun: The Arunachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commission (APSHRC) commenced its internship programme for college students here on Tuesday.

To mark the beginning of the programme for the first batch of students who opted for an internship with the APSHRC, an orientation programme was conducted, during which APSHRC Acting Chairman Bamang Tago emphasized the role and responsibility of the commission in promoting and protecting human rights.

He assured that the interns would benefit from the programme and gain adequate knowledge and firsthand experience in the field concerned through the internship course.