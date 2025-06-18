SDRF, police conduct mock drill on disaster preparedness

PASIGHAT, 17 Jun: The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the East Siang district police jointly conducted a mock exercises on disaster preparedness, including fire and earthquake drills, at Gandhi Chowk market area here in East Siang district on Tuesday.

A team from the Fire and Emergency Services Department, led by Officer-in-Charge Babul Pangging, demonstrated firefighting techniques and taught the locals about the dos and don’ts during fire emergencies.

The mock drill aimed to create awareness and encourage locals to act as volunteers during crises like earthquakes, fires, and building collapses.

“This was an effort to create an additional force as first responders during disasters,” Fire and Emergency Service SP Jhon Pada said.

He also distributed 10 fire extinguishers to shopkeepers.

The exercise was attended by DSP Ayup Boko, OC A Taki, and aapda mitra volunteers.

Twenty-five volunteers were chosen and awarded certificates of appreciation. (DIPRO)