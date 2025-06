SEPPA, 17 Jun: Administrative officers and heads of departments presented updates on the implementation of various government schemes and development projects during a District Level Monitoring Committee (DLMC) meeting chaired by East Kameng Deputy Commissioner (i/c) Manjunath Rhere on Tuesday.

The DC emphasised on timely and effective execution of flagship schemes, and urged all departments to ensure transparency, coordination, and accountability in delivering services to the public. (DIPRO)