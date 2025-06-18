Civil-military fusion workshop begins

PASIGHAT, 17 Jun: A civil-military fusion workshop on the theme ‘Unity in purpose, strength in action’ began at the Sigar military station here on Tuesday to promote synergy between the East Siang district administration and the Spearhead Gunners Brigade, and to enhance cooperation and integrated efforts in various areas of socioeconomic development of the district.

East Siang DC Sonalika Jiwani, SDO Sanjay Taram, SDPO Dr Akanksha Tamgadge, Smart City CEO Dr Manjuli Komut, and HoDs of various government departments, attended the meeting. Retired IAF group captain Mohonto Panging, 12 youths from the Ignited Youth Forum of Pasighat, officers of Project Brahmank and other stakeholders also attended the workshop, which focused on convergence and integrated approach in various areas, such as tourism promotion, disaster management, healthcare services, connectivity/infrastructures, welfare of ex-servicemen, youth empowerment, and skilling.

It also highlighted the need for support from the civil administration in the implementation of community welfare activities through the Army’s Operation Sadhbhavna, and establishment of a seva kendra for empowering the local youths through skilling and training.

The DC spoke on the topic, ‘State’s perspective on civil-military fusion’, while the Sigar military station commanding officer gave a talk on ‘Contemporary relevance of civil-military fusion’. An insightful talk on ‘Bridging gap between military and civil: Veterans’ role and capabilities’ was delivered by Panging. (DIPRO)