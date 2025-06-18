DC holds meet with key telecom service providers

TAWANG, 17 Jun: Tawang Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo on Tuesday held a meeting with major telecom service providers to improve network connectivity, particularly in remote areas of Tawang district.

The discussion focused on expediting the installation of new telecom towers and relocating existing communication cables to safer and more aesthetic locations for beautification of the township.

Later, in the evening, the DC chaired a coordination meeting on holistic development of tourism, art, culture, textiles, and handicrafts.

Key points of the discussion included promotion of local artisans, preservation of Tawang’s rich cultural heritage, revenue generation from tourism infrastructure, and sustainable tourism development through effective inter-departmental collaboration. (DIPRO)