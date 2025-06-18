Police return 26 recovered phones to rightful owners

NAMSAI, 17 Jun: The Namsai district police returned 26 recovered mobile phones to their rightful owners in a programme organized by SP Sange Thinley under the ‘Aapka Phone, Aap Tak’ initiative here on Monday.

“This initiative is not just about returning lost devices- it’s about restoring trust, delivering smiles, and reinforcing the belief that the police are always there for the people,” the district police said.

The beneficiaries, who had lost hope of ever retrieving their phones, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the police. “Efforts like these reflect the commitment of Namsai district police towards transparent, citizen-centric policing,” the police said.

The public of the district have been encouraged to report lost/stolen phones to their nearest police station to aid in faster recovery. (DIPRO)