GST outreach conclave flags off GST Pakhwada

ZIRO, 17 Jun: A GST outreach programme and conclave were organized by the CGST Itanagar Commissionerate and SGST Ziro at the DC office’s conference hall here in Lower Subansiri district on Tuesday, marking the beginning of the ‘GST Pakhwada’.

The GST Pakhwada is going to be observed from 16 June to 1 July, as part of the 8th GST Day celebrations.

The outreach programme witnessed active participation of local taxpayers, traders, tax consultants, and business owners. Key topics such as GST registration, return filing, record maintenance, sector-specific provisions in works contract, event management, and hotel/accommodation services were presented by domain experts.

The sessions were led by Superintendent Abhijit Dey, Inspector Khoda Hailyang and taxation expert Dilip Khandelwal, offering practical guidance to enhance voluntary compliance.

Senior officials, including Assistant Commissioner CGST Itanagar Samir Kumar Saha, Inspector Langsun Benzamin Mate, SGST Ziro Superintendent Takhe Riniyo, and SGST Ziro Inspector Habung Niting, along with Surendra Khandelwal and Hitesh Sharma were also present.

Alongside the outreach programme, a GST conclave was also held, attended by industry leaders, policymakers, tax professionals, and trade association representatives. The conclave fostered dialogue on GST challenges, compliance strategies, and industry expectations.

Similar outreach sessions were earlier conducted in Roing and Pasighat.