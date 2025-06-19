Copper wire installed between Nlg, Gumto railway stations stolen

[ Bengia Ajum ]

NAHARLAGUN, 18 Jun: In a major setback to the electrification of the Harmuti-Naharlagun railway line, thieves stole newly installed overhead electric copper wire during the night of 5-6 June.

The theft occurred between the Naharlagun and Gumto railway stations, with approximately 150 metres of catenary wire reported missing by Railway officials.

A case has been registered by the Railway authorities, and they have written to the officers in charge of the Naharlagun, Papu Hill and Nirjuli police stations to provide assistance to them in apprehending the culprit(s).

Despite several days’ passing, the case is yet to be resolved, and everyone remains clueless about the incident. The theft has caused a delay in the trial run of the Rajdhani Express, which was scheduled to take place.

Meanwhile, Roger Nabam Hina, a member of the Divisional Rail Users’ Consultative Committee for the Rangiya division of the Northeast Frontier Railway, has written to the deputy commissioner of the Itanagar Capital Region and the subdivisional officer of Doimukh in Papum Pare, seeking their intervention.

In his letter, Hina highlighted the dangers posed by the theft, noting that the overhead copper wire was fully charged at the time of the incident. He expressed concern that the exposed wire could have led to electrocution, posing a significant risk to public safety. He urged the authorities to assist the RPF in apprehending the culprits, and to impose exemplary punishment under the relevant legal provisions. Additionally, he called for public awareness campaigns to prevent such incidents in the future.

A joint inspection involving Railway authorities, the subdivisional police officer (SDPO), and the subdivisional officer (SDO) of Doimukh is scheduled to take place on Thursday at the site of the theft.

Talking to this daily, Naharlagun SP Mihin Gamboacknowledged that the Railway authorities haveapproached the police. “The Railway police have registered a case in their office and are seeking local police’s assistance in identifying the unknown accused. They have requested the OCs of Doimukh, Nirjuli, Naharlagun, and Papu Hills police stations,” said Gambo.