State NPP prez breaks silence over MLAs’ defection to PPA

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 18 Jun: The National People’s Party’s (NPP) Arunachal Pradesh unit president Thangwang Wangham on Wednesday broke silence over the defection of four legislators – Liromoba MLA Pesi Jilen, Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering, Pasighat East MLA Tapi Darang and Mariyang MLA Oni Panyang – from the NPP to the People’s Party of Arunachal(PPA).

Reacting the exodus of his party colleagues, Wangham said, “Such decisions are an inherent part of the democratic process, we respect their individual choices and remain grateful for the contributions they made during their time with the NPP family.”

The state NPP president further said that there is no cause for worry or doubt. “To the dedicated party workers, supporters and the people of Arunachal Pradesh, I want to convey this very clearly – there is no cause for worry or doubt,” Wangham said.

“The National People’s Party was never built on the strength of a few individuals alone; it has been built on ideals, visions and the trust of the people. And it is with these very foundations that we shall continue to grow and serve,” he added.

“Challenges only strengthen our resolve. Our commitment to work for the welfare of the people of Arunachal Pradesh remains unshaken,” he reaffirmed.

“As the only party from the Northeast with a national outlook, we carry a responsibility much larger than temporary setbacks,” he said.

Wangham further stated that party would move ahead, united and stronger, focusing on grassroots strengthening, empowering youths and women, and expanding its connect with every citizen of the state.

“This is not the end of a chapter – this is the beginning of a new one. And together, we will write it – with courage, with pride, with the indomitable spirit of Arunachal,” he said.