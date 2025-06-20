Arunachal University of Studies felicitated

NAMSAI, 19 Jun: The Centre for Narendra Modi Studies has felicitated Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) for its outstanding work in driving development and educational transformation in India’s easternmost aspirational district Namsai.

“The university has played a crucial role in catalyzing growth and progress, contributing to the district’s emergence as one of the fastest-growing regions in the country,” the AUS stated in a release.

The felicitation ceremony witnessed the presence of several eminent personalities, including former Puducherry lieutenant governor Dr Kiran Bedi, MP Kangana Ranaut, and former Assam governor Jagdish Mukhi, who lauded the university’s efforts in advancing the vision of inclusive and sustainable development in the region, it said.