SAA chairman, vice chairperson assume office

CHIMPU, 19 Jun: The newly appointed Sports Authority of Arunachal (SAA) Chairman John Neelam and Vice Chairperson Bengia Yayang Tadarformally assumed office and held their first interactive session with the officers and officials at the SAA here on Thursday.

Neelam brings with him a distinguished record of service and achievement in both sports administration and athletic participation. He currently holds the post of vice president of the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association and also serves as its competition director. His significant involvement in football has earned him a position as a member of the Grassroots Development Committee under the All India Football Federation, where he contributes to national-level policymaking and grassroots sports promotion across India.

As an athlete, Neelam has a commendable background in multiple sports. He represented his school at the National School Table Tennis Championship and represented Arunachal Pradesh twice at the National Football Championship. He has also been a regular and impactful presence in the state’s premier football tournament – the Tadar Tang Memorial Football Championship – representing Lower Subansiri, Capital Complex, and Papum Pare districts a total of seven times.

During the interactive session, the chairman and the vice chairperson shared their vision for the SAA. They emphasized the importance of maintaining discipline, ensuring punctuality, and cultivating a professional and positive work environment. They reiterated that every officer, coach, and staff member plays a vital role in fostering and sustaining a strong sports culture in the state.

Neelam and Tadar also expressed their commitment to live up to expectations and to work diligently for the growth of sports in the state.

They called upon the team to work in close coordination, guided by the values of integrity, accountability, and teamwork, to fulfil the broader goal of nurturing sporting talent and promoting youth development across Arunachal. The leadership assured their full support to the staff and highlighted the need for transparent communication, innovation, and the efficient execution of programmes as the way forward.