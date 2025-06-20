Awareness progs on DDUGKY held

AALO, 19 Jun: An awareness programme on the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDUGKY) was organized at the conference hall of the ZPC office here in West Siang district by the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission(ArSRLM) on Thursday.

Addressing the participants, DDUGKY district coordinator Koyi Amo highlighted the significance of DDUGKY as a flagship initiative designed to empower rural youths aged 18 to 35 years by providing them with free training. He informed that West Siang has set a target to train a significant number of youths this year in various jobs, such as retails and sales associates, sewing machine operators, multi-skilled technicians, customer care executives, etc.

He urged the unemployed youths to take full advantage of this opportunity to become self-reliant.

ZPC Tumpe Ete expressed appreciation for the district administration and the ArSRLM for conducting the programme.

“The time has come when the youths need to appreciate such approach from the government and participate,” the ZPC said, and requested the DDUGKY team to reach out to every village and household.

ADC Mabi Taipodia Jini also lauded the initiative and expressed appreciation for the efforts of the ArSRLM, especially for its active participation in the development of West Siang district. She appealed to all PRI leaders, HoDs and SHGs to “act as information channels at the grassroots level and encourage youths to come forward and benefit from such schemes.”

She further urged the ArSRLM to organize similar programmes at the circle level, so that no eligible youth is left uninformed.

The awareness programme was attended by HoDs, administrative officer, PRI leaders, youths, and members of SHGs.

The ArSRLM also conducted an orientation programme on the DDUGKY in Basar in Leparada district on Thursday.

The programme, led by district coordinator Takam Tayu, aimed to raise awareness among rural youthsand community members about the benefits and opportunities offered under the DDUGKY. The event saw the participation of over 70 individuals, including unemployed youths, self-help group (SHG) members, PRI representatives, and various community stakeholders.

The primary objective of the programme was to educate the participants on the key features of DDUGKY, particularly its focus on providing free skill development training and assured placement to rural youth.

It also aimed to guide interested candidates through the enrolment process, highlight available training options, and encourage the involvement of local leaders and institutions in identifying and mobilising eligible beneficiaries from remote areas.

During the session, a comprehensive presentation was delivered on the structure, goals, and implementation of the DDUGKY scheme. Additionally, success stories of previously trained and employed candidates were shared to motivate the attendees and illustrate the tangible impact of the programme.

In Lohit district, an orientation programme on the DDUGKY was conducted in headquarters Tezu on Thursday.

Addressing the participants ArSRLM BMMU Takar Hakom spoke on the importance of generating awareness regarding the DDUGKY, and asked all the participants to avail of this programme through the Lohit ArSRLM. He emphasized the importance of the programme in “generating 100% employment opportunity for unemployed youths between 18 and 35 years.”

DDUGKY district coordinator Hibu Tama dwelt on all aspects of the programme in Lohit and Anjaw districts, such as the role of the project, eligibilitycriteria, how to apply, roles of PIA programme implementing agencies, the courses offered under the DDUGKY, and the role of the ArSRLM in monitoring the project. (With inputs from DIPROs)