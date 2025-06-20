IFML seized

CHANGLANG, 19 Jun: A joint team of officials from the Changlang district administration, the Tax, Excise and Narcotics Department, and the Trade and Commerce Department seized 16 cases of beer and Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) from unauthorized establishments during a checking drive here on Thursday.

The team, comprising Town Magistrate Millo Uttung, Superintendent of Tax, Excise and Narcotics NG Changmi, and Inspector of Trade and Commerce Mudang Pampi, along with police, carried out the inspection drive in various shops suspected of selling liquor without valid licences.

While serving notices to the erring shopkeepers, the district administration urged all traders to comply with existing laws and licensing requirements. (DIPRO)