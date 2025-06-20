Bosiram Siram appointed APCC president

[Harshwardhan Pillai]

ITANAGAR, 19 Jun: Former education minister Bosiram Siram has been appointed as the new president of the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC).

His appointment was made by the All India Congress Committee, following the recommendation of outgoing president Nabam Tuki, whose term officially came to an end.

Tuki had proposed Siram’s name as a suitable candidate for the position. The party high command approved the proposal, and the official takeover was carried out on Wednesday, according to the APCC.

A formal handover and welcome function was organised at the Congress Bhavan on Thursday. Congratulating Siram, Tuki expressed full confidence in Siram’s capability and dedication to the party.

On being asked about the present state government’s leadership and whether the Congress party is happy or not, he said that the party would support the government if it’s contributing to the welfare of the people, and would oppose if it’s found to be in anti-developmental activities.

“Arunachal Pradesh is still a young state, and most of its early development took place under Congress rule. However, in a democracy, people have the right to choose their government, and currently the Bharatiya Janata Party has been given the opportunity,” Tuki said.

He added that the Congress party is not against the present government, but if it ever fails to work in the interest of the public, the Congress would not hesitate to raise its voice and stand with the people.

“Arunachal is a tribal state and this year in October, the state legislative assembly will complete 50 years, starting from 1975. Many developmental activities have taken place and the present government should work more,” he said.

Tuki will now concentrate on his role as chairman of the Northeast Congress Committee. He is also a permanent invitee to the Congress Working Committee of the All India Congress Committee.

He said that the appointment of Siram was done with careful thought, “as he is experienced, disciplined, and committed to the party’s values.”

Siram on his part thanked the party leadership for entrusting him with the responsibility. He said that he would work towards uniting all members of the Congress party in the state and ensure clear communication and coordination at all levels of the organisation. He also extended best wishes to the Arunachal Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee and assured full support from both the state and national Congress leadership to strengthen women’s participation in politics and social development.

The APCC president also expressed gratitude for the continued guidance and support he receives from the central leadership of the Congress. He said that his focus would be on rebuilding the party’s connection with the people of Arunachal and bringing forward the issues that matter most to the common citizens.

On being asked whether the post of president could have been given to a woman, Siram responded by saying that the current APCC vice president, Toko Mina, is a capable leader, “but this post requires experience and follows a certain order of seniority.”

Siram also spoke on the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), saying that the Congress has never been against development and would never oppose progress that benefits the people. However, he warned that the proposed SUMP “may cause great damage to the ancestral lands of the Adi community, which is unacceptable.”

He suggested that, instead of building one large dam, the government should focus on creating several smaller dams across the region. He said that doing so would help preserve community land, create more jobs, and generate electricity in a more balanced and environmentally friendly manner. He added that such an approach would also save public money and bring income opportunities to many local areas.

After the Congress Party lost power in the state in 2019, its presence in public discussions has reduced, noted the APCC president. However, he stated that,with new leadership, the Congress would work to regain the trust of the people. He promised to stand up against any injustice and always speak up for the welfare of the public.

Others who attended the function were APCC general secretary Chera Taya, Arunachal Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee president Taw Nachi Chukhu,party leaders, and workers.