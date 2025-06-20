Labourer murdered, alleged accused arrested

ITANAGAR, 19 Jun: A 22-year-old labourer, identified as Prabash Doley from Misamora village, Dekapam in Assam’s Dhemaji district, was found murdered near an under-construction building in Saturday Market, Chimpu on the night of 18 June, Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) police said in a release.

Upon receiving a written complaint from the victim’s uncle, a team of police from the Chimpu police station after registering a case under Section 103(1) of the BNS, reached the scene, where the victim’s body was recovered from a roadside drain, the release said.

Doley was temporarily residing in Sood village in Naharlagun.

The alleged accused, identified as Tai John, aged 26 years, from Rakso village, Sangram in Kra Daadi district, currently residing near the Saturday Market, Chimpu, where he operates the ‘7 Brothers Car Wash’, was arrested from his residence opposite the crime scene.

Despite initial resistance, he was taken into custody using minimal force and in accordance with legal procedure, the ICR police said.

A forensic team from the RFSL, Banderdewa examined the crime scene. Biological and physical evidence, including the suspected weapon and blood-stained items, was also collected and documented through the eSakshya application, the release said.

The deceased’s body has been shifted to RK Mission Hospital morgue for postmortem examination.

“Several eyewitnesses have been identified and are cooperating in the investigation. All relevant evidence has been preserved, and further forensic examination is underway,” the police said.

“The motive seems to be an argument over the din being made due to construction work,” the ICR police said, adding that all necessary steps are being taken to ensure a fair and thorough investigation.