‘Janbhagidari abhiyan’ a milestone for tribal welfare: Jini

ITANAGAR, 19 Jun: Social Justice Empowerment & Tribal Affairs (SJETA) Minister Kento Jini on Thursday lauded the launch of the ‘Dharti Aaba Janbhagidari Abhiyan’, and termed it a “historic” step towards ensuring cent percent saturation of central government schemes in tribal areas.

Speaking at the state-level event held here, the minister emphasised that the campaign reflects the government’s strong commitment to empowering tribal communities and realising the vision of inclusive development.

Jini highlighted that the campaign is a massive nationwide initiative launched by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs as part of the 150th birth anniversary celebration of tribal icon and freedom fighter Birsa Munda.

Applauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the minister expressed hope that the department would achieve the campaign’s objectives,and called for close inter-departmental coordination to ensure wider outreach and effective implementation.

Earlier, SJETA Secretary Abu Tayeng said that the 30-day campaign is part of the broader Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan, which seeks to raise awareness about tribal rights, welfare schemes, and government benefits.

He noted that 329 villages in Arunachal Pradesh have been identified for targeted saturation under the initiative.

Also present at the event was Liromoba MLA Pesi Jilen, among other dignitaries. (PTI)