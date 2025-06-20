NERIST hosts GCON international conference

NIRJULI, 19 Jun: The North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST), in collaboration with the IEEE Guwahati subsection, hosted the inaugural ceremony of the Global Conference on NextGen Technologies (GCON-2025) here on Wednesday.

The three-day international event has brought together top minds from academia, industry, and research from across India and abroad.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by NERIST Director (i/c) Prof Sarsing Gao and NIT Jote Director Dr Mohan V Aware, among others.

The opening day featured a vibrant mix of tutorials, industrial talks, and keynote lectures by eminent speakers. Keynote speakers included Prof Sajal K Das from the Missouri University of Science & Technology, USA, Prof Biplab Sikdar from the National University of Singapore, NRL MD Bhaskar Jyoti Phukan, Prof Sukumar Nandi from IIT Guwahati, and Prof Swades De from IIT Delhi.

The conference was jointly led by Dr Chandan Kumar (IEEE Guwahati subsection) and Prof Ningrinla Marchang (NERIST), with contributions from a dedicated organizing team.

The GCON-2025 showcases the NERIST’s commitment to global research excellence and regional academic leadership, it said in a release.