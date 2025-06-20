Man goes missing after falling from bridge

ITANAGAR, 19 Jun: A 40-year-old man went missing after falling into the Siom river while attempting to cross a bridge in Shi-Yomi district, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred when the person, identified as Tade Pigyor, was crossing the suspension bridge carrying a sack of cement on his head, they said.

The bridge, which connects Yapik and Lipo villages in the remote district, might have tilted, causing the man to lose balance and fall into the river at around 5 am on Thursday, Shi-Yomi SP SK Thongdok said.

“Upon receiving the information, the district police immediately launched a search operation. However, as of now, there is no trace of the missing person,” Thongdok said.

Police stations in neighbouring districts, including West Siang, East Siang and Siang, have also been alerted, he said. (PTI)