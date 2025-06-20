Rly wire theft: Senior officials visit incident site

[Bengia Ajum]

DOIMUKH, 19 Jun: Following the report of theft of copper electric wire on the Harmuti-Naharlagun railway line, senior officials of Papum Pare district on Thursday conducted a field visit to ascertain the ground realities.

Approximately 150 metres of catenary wire were reported missing by railway officials. It has disrupted the effort of electrification of the Harmuti-Naharlagun railway line. The incident took place on the night of 5-6 June.

Doimukh Subdivisional Officer (SDO) Kipa Raja, Subdivisional Police Officer Radhe Obing, Roger Nabam Hina, member of the Divisional Rail Users’ Consultative Committee for the Rangiya division of the Northeast Frontier Railway, and Railway officials visited the Naharlagun railway station and also the place from where the copper wire was stolen.

Talking to this daily, SDO Kipa Raja informed that the Railway Protection Force (RPF) along with the local police are working to identify the history-sheeters in the area and will soon broaden the investigation.

“We visited the place of occurrence and conducted a wide-ranging discussion with Railway authorities. We are extending every possible help from our side to solve this case,” said SDO Raja. He also clarified that Railway authorities have not filed an FIR at any local police station and have only sought assistance from police in investigating the theft case.

“Based on their letter for assistance, which was submitted on 8 June, the Doimukh police conducted raids on all scrap dealers in the area but couldn’t find any clues. They will continue to extend all necessary assistance to the RPF till a logical conclusion is reached in the case,” he added.

Further, he added that a meeting will be held with senior officials of the Railways and the Papum Pare administration for better coordination, so that the electrification of the Naharlagun-Harmuti railway line is completed without any major hassle. “District administration, Papum Pare police, Railway authorities, and other stakeholders, including GBs, PRIs, NGOs, etc, will be part of the meeting to streamline and strengthen a larger vigilante ecosystem to prevent future crimes,” said SDO Raja.

The theft incident has been a big setback to the efforts to start the popular Rajdhani train service connecting Naharlagun with Delhi. It has reportedly delayed the trial run of the Rajdhani train service.