SIRD&PR inks MoU with Gujarat-based university

ITANAGAR, 19 Jun: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the State Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (SIRD&PR) and Gujarat-based Tribhuvan Sahkari University-Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) recently, in the presence of RD&PRMinister Ojing Tasing, RD&PR Secretary Sonal Swaroop, and IRMA, Gujarat Director Dr Umakant Dash, for availing national level training and capacity building, evaluation of the training programme, training needs assessment, collaborative research and pilot case studies, innovative project planning, management, and processing and marketing of local products.

Speaking on the occasion, Tasing expressed hope that the MoU between the organizations would lead to various interventions “for capacity building, training,as well as developmental project planning for the greater benefit of Arunachal Pradesh.” He also announced that two major batches of training programmes will be conducted for senior officers and officials of the PR and RD cadres from 25 to 29 August at the SIRD&PR campus, and another one from 3 to 7 November at IRMA, Gujarat.

Swaroop in her address highlighted that the MoU has multi-dimensional scope for training and capacity building of SIRD&PR functionaries and elected representatives. “The collaboration shall involve design, development, and delivery of leadership development programmes, management development programmes, faculty development programmes, and joint training programmes targeting elected representatives, officers/officials, functionaries of panchayati raj institutions, faculty members, and resource persons. These training initiatives will focus on enhancing leadership capabilities, managerial skills, and governance knowledge essential for effective decentralized planning and execution.

“The objective is to enable functionaries to discharge their responsibilities efficiently and foster participatory rural development. These training programmes shall also draw on contemporary pedagogical methods, including case studies, simulations, field visits, and experiential learning approaches tailored to the rural development context,” she added.

SIRD&PR Director Habung Lampung, PR Director Tajing Jonom, PR Joint Director Likha Sainpu, and Deputy Directors Nabam Rajesh and Narayan Sahoo were also present.