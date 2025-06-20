Guv, speaker discuss APLA’s contributions

ITANAGAR, 19 Jun: The evolving role of the state legislature and its contributions to the state’s development and governance were discussed during a meeting between Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly (APLA) Speaker Tesam Pongte and Governor KT Parnaik at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.

The governor commended the speaker for his farsighted leadership and innovative initiatives aimed at modernizing legislative processes. He particularly praised the integration of artificial intelligence tools and the transition to a fully paperless system, describing it as “a transformative step that positions the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly among the most forward-looking in the country.”

The governor said that the assembly, with its historical significance and modern outlook, has truly become a destination of pride in the state capital. He also applauded the assembly secretariat for its thoughtful planning and the creative transformation of the complex, which blends functionality with aesthetic appeal.

Highlighting the crucial role of the legislature in shaping the state’s future, the governor shared his insights on how the institution can further strengthen its impact on public welfare and inclusive development.

The speaker apprised the governor of the preparations for the golden jubilee celebration of the APLA, and invited him to grace the inaugural ceremony.

Legislative Assembly Secretary Tadar Meena was also present during the meeting. (Raj Bhavan)