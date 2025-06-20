Stop Diarrhoea Campaign launched in U/ Subansiri

DAPORIJO, 19 Jun: Upper Subansiri DC Tasso Gambo launched the Stop Diarrhoea Campaign in the district here on Thursday.

The DC urged the doctors and healthcare officials to be proactive on healthcare duties, adding that the campaign should reach every village and community.

DRCHO Dr Tade Rago enumerated the aims and objectives of the campaign.

“The campaign is aimed at reducing childhood mortality through awareness, proper sanitation and access to ORS and zinc therapy. The target of thecampaign is to achieve zero mortality of children under five years of age,” he explained.

Sigin-I ZPM Jumli Dulom, DMO Dr Botum Bajor, DACO Taw Ekke, and others offered feedback and suggestions.

Health workers and other stakeholders attended the launch programme. (DIPRO)