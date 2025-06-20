50,000 fingerlings distributed to farmers

KARSINGSA, 19 Jun: Fifty thousand fingerlings of amrit catla, amur carp, silver carp, grass carp, jayanti rohu and mrigal were distributed among 12 fish farmers from Leporiang, Balapu, Pachin, Laptap, Chillo, Geram, Kanebung and Inderjuli villages during a fish seed distribution programme organised here by the Papum Pare KVK on Thursday.

The Papum Pare KVK is a pioneer in introduction of amrit catla. In Arunachal Pradesh, the growth of amrit catla – a genetically improved variety of catla – is higher compared catla fish, the KVK informed in a release.

The main objective of introduction of amrit catla fish is to boost fish production in the state and to create awareness among fish farmers about the new species of fish, it said.