Arunachal making remarkable strides in digital connectivity: CM

ITANAGAR, 22 Jun: Arunachal Pradesh is taking giant strides in digital connectivity, with technology not only connecting remote corners but also empowering communities, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said.

Khandu in a post on X said that over 3,500 villages across the state now enjoy 4G mobile connectivity, “significantly narrowing the digital divide that once separated rural areas from the rest of the nation.”

“Arunachal is rising on the digital highway – connecting people, empowering communities, and creating opportunities across every corner!” he said.

The CM also said that 5G services have officially been launched in Itanagar, marking a “transformative” step towards high-speed, next-generation internet access in the state capital.

In terms of rural connectivity, he informed that 827 gram panchayats have been successfully connected through VSAT (very small aperture terminal) links, ensuring “dependable satellite-based internet access in even the most remote and challenging terrains.”

Additionally, under the Digital Bharat Nidhi initiative, 531 sites have already been planned to facilitate broader digital coverage, with an ambitious goal to connect 1,042 villages across the state.

“These efforts aim to ensure seamless access to education, healthcare, e-governance, and digital banking services, aligning Arunachal with the broader national vision of a fully connected Digital India,” Khandu added. (PTI)