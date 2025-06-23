DDMA, NDRF conduct progs on disaster mgmt

HAYULIANG, 22 Jun: The Anjaw District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), in collaboration with the 12th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), conducted a series of awareness programmes on disaster management from 19 to 21 June.

The programmes aimed to promote community awareness and school safety in the face of natural calamities.

The awareness drives were held at three different venues across the district: Kalikho Pul Memorial District Hospital, Hayuliang (19 June); Anjaw Vidyapeeth, Khupa (20 June); and Government Higher Secondary School, Hayuliang (21 June).

The initiative was designed to educate both the general public and school communities about critical aspects of disaster preparedness and response. The school safety awareness programme particularly focused on equipping students and teachers with essential life-saving skills, including basic first-aid, search and rescue techniques, and vital dos and don’ts during natural disasters such as earthquakes, floods, landslides, and fire outbreaks.

Parallelly, the community awareness programme targeted broader disaster management strategies. Participants received training in disaster preparedness, mitigation measures, and effective response actions to be taken before, during, and after disasters.

Officials from the DDMA and the NDRF emphasized the importance of building a culture of preparedness and resilience within the community. The sessions were interactive, practical, and widely appreciated by the participants.

The three-day event concluded with enthusiastic participation of students, teachers, healthcare workers, and local residents. The DDMA reaffirmed its commitment to continuing such initiatives for a safer and more disaster-resilient district. (DIPRO)