Thongchi releases books by Gyati Rana

ITANAGAR, 22 Jun: Padmashree awardee YD Thongchi released two books – Tryst with My Culture and Faith and Ui Lukko Nüñ-2 – authored by noted Apatani thinker Gyati Rana, during a programme themed ‘A cultural dialogue on Apatani heritage’, organised by the Apatani Inter-disciplinary Research Society (AIRS) at the Jawaharlal Nehru State Museum here on Sunday.

The books underscore Rana’s longstanding commitment to preserving and interpreting traditional knowledge for future generations.

Thongchi in his address praised the author’s scholarly depth and heartfelt devotion to cultural preservation. “Gyati Rana is a person who truly knows the heritage and culture of his tribe,” he said.

Rana extended heartfelt gratitude to supporters, mentors, family members, and well-wishers who stood by him through the years for their contributions, encouragement, and sponsorship.

Their roles were deeply acknowledged as instrumental in the completion of the works.

“The highlight of the programme was a technical session led by Gyati Rana, who delved into the nuances of Ui – the philosophy and concepts of indigenous belief system of Apatani,” the AIRS informed in a release.

Other speakers included AIRS member Dr Gyati Tachang Tado, AIRS chairman Dr Hage Doley, and AIRS adviser Dani Salu.

Expressing appreciation for the author’s contributions and urging youths to “engage in indigenous research and documentation,” Salu commended the programme, describing it as “A small step for AIRS, but a giant leap for scholars who want to share their works.”

AIRS member Dr Koj Sambyo also spoke.

“The event marked an important milestone in the AIRS’ ongoing effort to promote indigenous intellectual heritage and support culturally rooted scholarship,” the release stated.