AOA celebrates 77th International Olympic Day

ITANAGAR, 23 Jun: The Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA) celebrated the 77th International Olympic Day by organizing various activities.

As part of the celebration, the AOA organized a 10-km mini-marathon from KV No 2, Chimpu to IG Park here, and various literary activities, including quiz, painting/drawing and essay writing competitions among students

of various schools within the ICR from 17 June, AOA secretary-general Bamang Tago informed.

One of the main attractions of the celebration was the friendly football match between AOA men’s team and the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association’s state women team.

The AOA team, led by its president Taba Tedir, lost the game 0-2. The winning team was awarded Rs 20,000.

Biri Chattum and Kai Rumi were adjudged the best man and woman player, respectively.

In the marathon, Duyu Tubin, Vijay Deka and Bengia Kami won the first, second and the third position, respectively in the boys’ category. Chamu Kamchung and Phongam Wangpan finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

In the girls’ category, Yanu Mane won the race, while Raki Mane and Nyagem Wangsa secured the second and the third position, respectively.

Riju Kamen and Ajjeena Techi finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

The winners, runners-up and third position winners in both the categories were awarded Rs 10,000, Rs 5,000 and Rs 3,000 each.

The literary competitions were held at Holy Cross Hr Sec School, Nyokum Lapang, on 21 June, Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya, Chimpu on 17 June, Don Bosco Hr Sec School, Jollang, on 20 June and Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy Chimpu, 21 June.

The first, second and the third position winners of the literary competitions were awarded cash prizes.

Newly appointed Chairman of Sports Authority of Arunachal John Neelam, AOA president Taba Tedir, its secretary- general Bamang Tago and Sports Director Tadar Appa distributed the prizes to the winners in a function held at Chimpu on Monday.

The function was attended by SAA Vice Chairman Bengia Yaying Tadar, AoA officials, coaches and members of the public.

The winners of various literary competitions:

At Holy Cross Hr Sec School:

Essay competition: Tutir Gangkak (1st), Jai Thapa (2nd), Nich Yani (3rd).

Drawing competition: Hari Hana (1st), Gaurab Barman (2nd), Minggam Elise Tabing (3rd).

Quiz competition: Golo Malia, Nyelam Tyas and Tumde Potom (1st), Michi Akho, Mimar Angu Bhadra Das (2nd), Rimjhim Deb Roy, Kiaan Kayi, Ayush Sahu (3rd).

At Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya:

Essay competition: Anjuman Kumari (1st), Km Paksi Uli (2nd), Subrodip Das (3rd).

Drawing competition: Nabum Jampu (1st), Aishani Goswami (2nd), Sidhishree Shah (3rd).

Quiz competition: Marissa Sonam Tara, Lyian Nyorak (1st), Aaradhya Rai, Jamru Niakum (2nd), Sushant Ray, Parinita Nandi (3rd).

At Don Bosco Hr Sec School:

Essay: Meyu Yangfo (1st), Gangte Doji (2nd), Tailyang S Konchi (3rd).

Drawing competition: Akshita Patel (1st), Reyaan Nending (2nd), James Jamaan Joham (3rd).

Quiz competition: Lidi Yomgam (1st), Kipa Bombin, Nyani Koyu (2nd), Langpu Mado, Nishita Tiwari, Dagang Jivan (3rd).

At Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy:

Essay: Rebecca Phil (1st), Tadar Pari (2nd), Sartam Lulu (3rd).