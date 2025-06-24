Workers’s org seek minimum wages and labour laws in ICR

ITANAGAR, 23 Jun: The capital unit of the All Arunachal Pradesh Workers Welfare Society (AAPWWS) has urged the labour and employment commissioner to issue an order ensuring proper implementation of the Minimum Wages Act 1948, the Factory Act 1948, the Contract Labour (Regulation and Abolition) Act, 1970, the Building and Other Construction Workers (BOCW) Act, and the Arunachal Shops and Establishments Act, in the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR).

In a representation addressed to the commissioner on Monday, it claimed that all the companies, factories, shopping malls, private institutes like schools, coaching centres, private hospitals and business establishments in the ICR do not adhere

to the Minimum Wages Act, 1948, Factories Act 1948, Contract Labour (Regulation and Abolition) Act, 1970, Building and Other Construction Workers Act,and the Arunachal Shops and Establishment Act.

It stated that workers engaged in companies, factories, private institutes and other establishments in the ICR are getting minimal pay and are working under dismal conditions.

“In this age of high inflation and skyrocketing cost of living, it is very difficult for those workers to support their families with the meagre salary,” it stated, and claimed that there is also a huge pay disparity between APST and non-APST workers, and men and women workers.

It further appealed to the commissioner to constitute a monitoring committee with the AAPWWS capital unit as its members and depute a magistrate-level officer to guide and educate the committee and workers about their rights and duties.