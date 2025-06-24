APCC congratulates Silluk on finding mention in CBSE book

ITANAGAR, 23 Jun: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has congratulated Silluk village in East Siang district on finding mention in the CBSE Class 3 book, and termed the achievement “a proud moment for each and every Arunachali.”

“I, on behalf of the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee and the entire Congress family, extend warmest congratulations to the people of Silluk village for being awarded the cleanest village title for consecutive years,” APCC president Bosiram Siram stated in a release.

This exceptional achievement is a shining example of community participation, civic discipline, and grassroots leadership. The dedication of every resident – from elders to youths – in ensuring daily cleanliness, environmental protection, and sustainable living is truly inspiring, he said.

“Silluk has set a benchmark not just for Arunachal but for the entire nation. It demonstrates that

with collective will and inclusive action, even the remotest village can become a model of progress, pride, and eco-consciousness,” Siram added.

“We salute the efforts of the Swachh Silluk Abhiyan, the local youths, women’s groups, and community leaders for their tireless service to the village and Mother Nature,” the APCC said.