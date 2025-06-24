[ Mini Dignium Tamin ]

Canine parvovirus (CPV) is a highly contagious viral disease of dogs that commonly causes acute gastrointestinal illness in puppies. The disease most often strikes in pups between six and 20 weeks old, but older animals are sometimes also affected.

What causes parvovirus infection?

The virus that causes the disease is known as ‘parvo’. Canine parvovirus type 2 (CPV), first emerged among dogs in Europe around 1976. By 1978 the virus had spread unchecked, causing a worldwide epidemic of myocarditis and inflammation in the intestines (gastroenteritis).

Sign and symptoms:

The signs of parvovirus infection vary from dog to dog, depending on the severity of the infection. These are some important signs to watch out for: lethargy, loss of appetite, vomiting, bloody diarrhoea, and high fever.

If your dog shows any of these signs, immediately contact your veterinarian. Persistent vomiting and diarrhoea can quickly cause dehydration, and damage to the intestines and immune system can cause septic shock. This can lead to death, with most deaths occurring within 48 to 72 hours after signs first appear.

Tests and diagnosis:

# The most common and most convenient method of testing for the presence of CPV is the faecal ELISA test. ELISA is an acronym for enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay.

# Veterinarians may also rely on a test that uses a techniques called polymerase chain reaction (PCR) to diagnose CPV from faecal samples. The CPV faecal PCR test detects small pieces of viral DNA that are specific to CPV in the stool of an infected dog. This test is very accurate.

# A simple measure of white blood cell count is often the clincher for a CPV diagnosis. Because one of the first things the parvovirus infects is the bone marrow, a low white blood cell count can be suggestive of CPV infection.

Prevention and control:

– Young puppies should be vaccinated every 3-4 weeks from time until 16 weeks of age. A booster vaccination is recommended one year later.

– Until the initial vaccination series is complete, use caution when bringing puppies to places where dogs gather. This includes pet shops, parks, puppy and obedience classes, doggy day cares, kennels, and groomers.

– Keep your dog away from other dogs when sick, including other dogs within your home.

– Avoid contact with known infected dogs and their premises.

– Keep your dog away from other dogs’ faeces.

– Routinely collect and properly dispose of your dog’s faeces.

– If you’ve been in contact with dogs with or exposed to parvovirus, avoid handling other dogs, or wash your hands and change your clothes before doing so.

Conclusion:

Parvovirus enteritis is a significant risk factor for persistent GI signs in dogs, highlighting the importance of prevention. The risk factors identified in the present study may guide future investigations on the mechanisms that link parvovirus enteritis to chronic health problems in dogs. (The contributor is 3rd year student of the College of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry, Selesih, Mizoram)