Central share of post-matric scholarship to be released

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 23 Jun: In a huge relief to the student community, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs has announced to release the Centre’s share of fund for the post-matric scholarship within this month.

Following intervention by union Tribal Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, the ministry is processing the release of funds due for the year 2024-25, which is 75% of the balance demand of central share.

The state government earlier released its share of fund for the post-matric scholarship and had been waiting for the Centre to release its share.

“As the compliances have been met by the state government, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs is releasing the funds amounting to approximately Rs 80 crores within June 2025 for post-matric scholarship,” informed Rijiju, who is also an MP from Arunachal Pradesh.

Further, Rijiju urged the state government to release and utilise the funds on time to avoid delay in disbursement of scholarship to the students in the future.