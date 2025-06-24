Drs Minggam Pertin, Ashtomi Jamoh Pertin win Mr & Mrs Royal Global Married Couple contest

ITANAGAR, 23 Jun: Dr Minggam Pertin and Dr Ashtomi Jamoh Pertin have been adjudged the winner of the Mr & Mrs Royal Global Married Couple-2025 contest.

The event was held in Mumbai on Sunday.

Dr Ashtomi also won the title of ‘Mrs National Global Queen (Platinum Category)’ and the sub-title of ‘All-rounder Mrs Royal Global Queen-2025’, while Dr Minggam also won the ‘Mr Confident and Mr Royal Global King-2025’ awards.

The couple was also adjudged the ‘best romantic couple.

Dr Minggam is serving as assistant professor of physical medicine & rehabilitation at the TRIHMS, and is the general secretary of the Indian Medical Association’s Arunachal Pradesh chapter. His wife, Dr Asthomi, is an assistant professor in pharmacology. They hail from Roing in Lower Dibang Valley district.

Meanwhile, Dr Bai Bam and Angu Bam have been adjudged the runners-up in the Mr & Mrs Royal Global Married Couple-2025 event, and also adjudged the ‘Best Personality Couple – Mr & Mrs Royal Global Married Couple’.

Angu was also adjudged the classic runner-up of Mrs Royal Global Queen-2025 and awarded the sub-title of ‘Gorgeous – Mrs Royal Global Queen-2025’, while Dr Bai also won the sub-title of ‘Mr Personality’ at Mr Royal Global King-2025 contest.

Dr Bai Bam is a senior eye specialist at the TRIHMS.

The couple was also the first runner-up in the Arunachal Married Couple show, 3rd Edition, 2024,in the classic category. They are from Leparada district.

Nabam Tatum was adjudged the winner of Mr Royal Global King-2025, and the best cute couple – Mr & Mrs Royal Global Married Couple-2025. Tatum’s wife Papi Haffi Nabam won the sub-title of ‘glowing skin’ under Mrs Royal Global Queen-2025.

They are from Papum Pare district.

Bingdung Taker Rajiv & Bingdung Takar Santy won the sub-title of ‘Best Talented Couple for Mr & Mrs Royal Global Married Couple-2025’. The couple was also the winners in the national costume round of the Mr & Mrs Royal Global King & Queen-2025. Santy also won the sub-title of ‘Timeless Beauty’ in Mrs Royal Global Queen-2025 contest.

Bingdung Takar Rajiv and Bingdung Takar Santy are the winners of Arunachal Married Couple Show 3rd edition, 2024, in the general category.

The duo is from Palin in Kra Daadi district.

Joram Sera was adjudged the runner-up in Mr Royal Global King-2025 contest.

Sera and his wife Nangram Rui Joram were also adjudged the ‘Best Behaviour Couple’ in the Mr & Mrs Royal Global Married Couple-2025 contest.

Sera also won the sub-title of ‘Mr Congeniality’ in the Mr Royal Global King-2025 and his wife won the sub-title of ‘Dazzling Beauty’ in the Mrs Royal Global Queen-2025 contest. They are from Keyi Panyor district.

Among those present were Charu Amchi Biri, chairperson of the Arunachal Married Couple Show-cum-state director of Mr/Mrs Royal Global King & Queen, along with Biri Tako, founder-cum-chairmanof Nya Tani Foundation Society.

Dr Neelam Paradia, the event’s director and organiser, along with participants from across the globe were present. Topan Rimo, event director of the Arunachal Pradesh Married Couple show, was also present.

AMCS event director Topan Rimo Neri and AMCS chairperson Charu Amchi Biri were awarded the Royal Achievers Award-2025.

Bollywood actor Ali Khan, Elina Tuteja, Tahir Kamaal Khan, model and former Mr India Rubaru-2022 Kabir Singh Rajput and Kramik Yadav were also present.