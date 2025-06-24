Privilege committee reviews documentary evidence by MLA, engineer

ITANAGAR, 23 Jun: The second sitting of the Privilege Committee of the 8th Legislative Assembly was held on Monday under the chairmanship of Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor, who is also the chairman of the Privilege Committee.

During the sitting, the committee thoroughly examined the documentary evidence submitted by Bameng MLA Kumar Waii, and Rural Works Department Rupa Circle SE NL Kamin.

A breach of privilege motion had earlier been initiated against Kamin, based on allegations made by Waii. In the first sitting, held on 6 May, 2025, the committee had heard both parties and directed them to submit documentary evidence supporting their respective claims and objections.

In Monday’s sitting, the committee carefully reviewed the documents submitted, including WhatsApp voice notes and other supporting materials. However, after detailed examination, the committee resolved to conduct further investigation.

A new date has been scheduled for the next sitting.

Members of the Privilege Committee who attended the sitting included MLAs Chau Zingnoo Namchoom, Puinnyo Apum, Hayeng Mangfi, and Hage Appa, Secretary Tadar Meena, and Additional Secretary Agaab Mossang. (Speaker’s PR Cell)