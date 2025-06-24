Guide youths regarding career in armed forces: Guv to GOC

ITANAGAR, 23 Jun: Governor KT Parnaik urged the Indian Army to play a proactive role in guiding and mentoring the youths of Arunachal Pradesh by engaging with schools, organizing motivational talks, and creating awareness about career opportunities in the armed forces.

“Such outreach would not only inspire patriotism and discipline but also open new pathways for the youths, especially in remote and border areas,” he said during a meeting with 56 Infantry Division General Officer Commanding (GOC) Maj Gen Vivek at the Raj Bhavan here on Monday.

The governor commended the Army’s dedication and discipline in safeguarding Arunachal’s borders and maintaining peace in sensitive areas, and expressed confidence in the Army’s preparedness along the LAC and its pivotal role in maintaining territorial integrity.

The two also discussed the security situation and strategic environment along the LAC and strengthening civil-military cooperation, besides joint efforts

in disaster preparedness, welfare initiatives for ex-servicemen and veer naris, and community outreach.

Emphasizing stronger coordination between the Army and civil administration, the governor highlighted successful joint initiatives like road construction, disaster response, and civic action programmes. He underlined the transformative potential of schemes like the Vibrant Villages Programme when supported by both military and civil agencies.

Parnaik, who has been participating in ex-servicemen rallies in different parts of the state, also discussed welfare measures for ex-servicemen and veer naris with the GOC. He suggested organizing more job fairs, medical camps, and pension outreach in remote districts.

The GOC assured the governor of continued support and collaboration with the state government to further the shared goals of security, development, and public welfare. (Raj Bhavan)