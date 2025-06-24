State BJP observes Balidan Diwas

ITANAGAR, 23 Jun: The state Bharatiya Janata Party observed Balidan Diwas at its party office here on Monday by paying heartfelt tributes to Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee, the founding father of Bharatiya Jana Sangh.

Speaking on the occasion, state BJP general secretary Tadar Niglar highlighted Dr Mookerjee’s unwavering commitment to national unity, cultural integrity, and democratic values. He spoke about Dr Mookerjee’s pivotal role in the founding of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, his stand against the imposition of Article 370, and his ultimate sacrifice for the integration of Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of India.

Niglar emphasized that “Dr Mookerjee’s vision of ‘One Nation, One Constitution’ continues to resonate deeply with nationalists across the country and serves as a guiding light for the party’s ongoing mission to build a strong, united, and self-reliant Bharat.”

Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor and Forests Minister Wangki Lowang also addressed the gathering and urged the younger generation to draw inspiration from Dr Mookerjee’s courage, ideals, and lifelong dedication to the nation.

The programme was also attended by state BJP vice president & convener Tarh Tarak, state general secretary Nalong Mize, state vice president Junty Singpho, and state vice president Yalem Taga Burang, along with MLAs, chairmen, corporators, senior leaders, and party functionaries.

In Bomdila in West Kameng district, the day was observed at the district BJP office, and the event was attended by former minister and adviser to ceputy chief minister Japu Deru, district president Ngawang Lobsang, and former district president Dorjee Tsering, along with district office bearers, Morcha heads, office bearers, and party karyakartas.

A plantation drive under the theme ‘Ek Ped Maa KeNaam’ was also conducted to mark the occasion, a state BJP release informed.