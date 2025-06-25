Dist-level education coordination meeting held

RAGA, 24 Jun: A district-level education coordination meeting under the community mobilisation programme was held here on Monday under the chairmanship of Kamle Deputy Commissioner JT Obi.

It was attended by officials from the DDSE office, representatives of SBI Raga, school principals, headmasters, in-charge teachers, and members of School Management Committees (SMC) and School Management and Development Committees (SMDC).

The DC emphasized the importance of securing land possession certificates (LPC) for every school, stating that delays could hinder infrastructure development. He endorsed the ‘Aao School Chalein’ campaign, and urged schools to earmark at least one hectare of land for their compounds.

He directed head teachers and the SMCs to convene stakeholder meetings within 15 days to initiate LPC processing. The DC also stated that once LPCs are secured, the administration will begin eviction proceedings to clear encroachments.

Earlier, DPC (ISSE) Taw Dulom highlighted the importance of creating awareness on government education policies, proper procedures for opening school bank accounts, addressing school land encroachments, and early initiation of the LPC process.

Responding to queries, SBI officials clarified the procedures for opening school bank accounts and assured full assistance.

On the issue of land encroachment and LPC, DLRSO (i/c) Tama Dakpe advised the head teachers and SMCs to hold coordination meetings with HGBs and land donors, and submit the meetings’ minutes to the departments concerned. He informed that LPC forms are available at the DLRSO office for a nominal fee of Rs 100.

Dakpe also requested the deputy commissioner to provide a comprehensive list of schools yet to obtain LPCs, so the land department can process them on priority.

DDSE Emin Rumi urged the participants to work collectively to resolve school-related issues. He stressed the need to avoid fake enrolments, warning that schools with low enrolment may face closure as per government policy. Rumi also reiterated that teacher attendance is now mandatory – failing which salaries may be withheld – and asked the SMCs to monitor absenteeism.

He also encouraged continued support from the CRCs and the BRCs to uplift teaching quality.