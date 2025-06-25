Drug peddler arrested, contraband seized

AALO, 24 Jun: The Anti-Drug Squad (ADS) of the West Siang district police arrested a drug peddler, identified as Bili Potom, from his residence in Pakam-III area here on Tuesday, and seized approximately 8.71 gms of suspected heroin in five tobacco containers, along with tree syringes, and Rs 13,100 in sales proceeds from his possession.

Based on intelligence input regarding peddling of drugs in and around Pakam-III area, the ADS, led by PS OC Inspector Yomken Riram, conducted multiple raids at suspected locations. The ADS team raided an OBT quarters

and detained Potom. Upon spot interrogation, Potom revealed that he is a drug addict and is also involved in drug peddling for almost two years.

As mandated by law, Executive Magistrate Jumkar Karbi was informed, and the search and seizure of the suspected heroin was done in his presence and two other independent witnesses.

It is learnt that Potom is and IT teacher under the SSA, and was posted at the Government Secondary School in Pakam since his appointment in 2023.

A case [U/S 21(b)/27 NDPS Act] has been registered against him and further investigation is underway. (DIPRO)