Karbak calls for enhancing cybersecurity and digital awareness

ITANAGAR, 24 Jun: State Council for IT & eGovernance Chairman Nyamar Karbak underscored the need to enhance public awareness and digital literacy to safeguard citizens from potential cybersecurity risks.

He said this during a meeting with the director and the officers of the IT Council, held here on Tuesday, wherein he reviewed the progress of all ongoing IT & eGovernance projects.

Acknowledging the rapidly evolving digital landscape, the

chairman expressed deep concern over the increasing incidents of cyber threats and the misuse of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI). Emphasizing that responsible and informed use of technology is now a societal imperative, he called for comprehensive awareness, education, and capacity-building efforts on cyber security and AI at all levels – from MLAs and senior officials to the general public.

“Such proactive measures are essential to ensure a digitally secure and resilient future for all,” he noted.

The chairman also highlighted the need to develop a one-stop digital platform to deliver all IT-related public services to citizens across the state. He emphasized the importance of creating a unified mobile application that offers easy access to a wide range of government services, ensuring convenience, transparency, and efficiency for the public.

Earlier, IT&C Director Neelam Yapin Tana spoke on the department’s recent achievements and execution of key initiatives, informed a department of IT&C release.