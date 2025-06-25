Nature guide training prog underway

SEIJOSA, 24 Jun: A three-day nature guide training programme, aimed to equip local residents with essential skills in ecotourism, wildlife guiding and nature interpretation, began here in Pakke-Kessang district on Tuesday.

More than 40 local youths and community members are participating in the programme, reflecting a growing interest in linking conservation with sustainable livelihoods.

The programme is being organized by the Pakke Tiger Reserve (PTR), under the leadership of PTR Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Satyaprakash Singh.

This initiative underscores the Forest Department’s continued commitment to community-based

conservation and sustainable livelihood promotion under the Van Samvaad initiative of the PTR. The training will focus on building local capacity in areas such as wildlife guiding, bird identification, ethical ecotourism practices, hospitality, and traditional craft marketing. The participants will also undergo hands-on field sessions at Jalinala, PTR, where they will receive practical experience in nature-based tourism.

The inaugural session featured addresses by Rillo Wildlife Range RFO Talo Dibo, DFO Singh, and CBRC Head Dr Panjit Basumutary.

The programme has brought together a team of eminent resource persons, including Dr Ranjan Kumar Das, noted ornithologist and IUCN Red List member; Anirudh Chaoji, ecologist and naturalist trainer; Ramesh Kumar Gogoi, retired DFO of Kaziranga National Park; and Bitupan Kolong, senior guide from Northeast India.

The training is designed to empower the local communities to play a vital role in promoting ecotourism and conservation awareness, ensuring a collaborative approach to protecting the region’s rich biodiversity.