Probe into Probash Doley murder case at the highest level: Natung

ITANAGAR, 24 Jun: Home Minister Mama Natung said that the investigation into the murder of 22-year-old Probash Doley is being carried out “in depth and at the highest level.”

Addressing mediapersons here on Tuesday, Natung appealed for maintaining peace and brotherhood, and urged Assam-based Mising organisations not to enforce road blockades against Arunachali commuters.

“The police took prompt action in the matter by arresting Tai John (26), within four hours of the crime. There will be no lapses in police investigation in the case,” Natung said.

He informed that he had a conversation with the SP and the DC of Lower Siang district on Monday and asked them to hold talks with their counterparts in Dhemaji.

He also gave assurance that compensation would be provided to the next of kin of the deceased as per the norms set by the government, and urged people to ignore rumours as the police are doing their work.

The Takam Mising Porin Kebang, along with the Mising Mimag Kebang and Takam Mising Mime Kebang on Monday sought Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma’s intervention in delivering justice to Doley.

The All Nyishi Students’ Union sought immediate intervention of the state’s home minister in the matter as there was a road blockade in Jonai area, causing difficulties for the commuters.

Doley was allegedly murdered by John on 18 June. Doley was temporarily residing in Sood village and was found dead in a roadside drain close to an under-construction building near the Saturday market in Chimpu. He hailed from Dekapam in Assam’s Dhemaji district.

A case was registered under section 103 (1) of the BNS.

The accused, Tai John, hails from Rakso village in Sangram in Kra Daadi district. He was residing near the Saturday market, where he operates the ‘7 Brothers’ car wash.

In line with Section 176(3) of the BNSS, a forensic team from RFSL, Banderdewa examined the crime scene.