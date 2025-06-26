TMPK delegation meets SP, discusses Doley murder case

ITANAGAR, 25 Jun: A delegation of Takam Mising Porin Kebang (TMPK) led by its external affairs secretary Reedeep Jack Doley met Itanagar SP Jummar Basar, SDPO Kengo Dirchi, and the Chimpu PS OC to discuss the Prabhash Doley murder case on Wednesday.

“They have assured us of a fair inquiry for the victim’s justice, which will include appropriate punishment and compensation for the bereaved family,” the TMPK said.

“If justice is not served promptly, TMPK would protest vehemently against the Arunachal Pradesh administration across the state,” they said.