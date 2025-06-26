Subedar Nocte gets COAS veteran’s achiever’s award

ITANAGAR, 25 Jun: Subedar (Retd.) Wangnam Hakhun Nocte of the 6 Assam Regiment has received the prestigious Veteran Achievers Award from the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) in Delhi.

Subedar Nocte is the only awardee from the entire North-Eastern region among the three Indian veterans honoured this year by the COAS.

He served the nation with distinction from

February 1976 to March 2002, undertaking diverse and critical roles, the Army said in a statement, adding that even after retirement, he has continued his commitment to public service, actively contributing to nation-building and earning widespread recognition.

From 2013 to 2018, Subedar Nocte served as the Gram Panchayat Chairperson, and for an additional two years, he has been serving as a member of the Interim Panchayat Committee of Bera village.