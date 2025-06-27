Tobacco products seized, destroyed

YINGKIONG, 26 Jun: The anti-tobacco flying squad, led by Town Magistrate Kenbang Jongkeyseized tobacco products from various shops operating within 100 yards of educational institutions here in Upper Siang district on Thursday.

The seizures were made during a surprise checking conducted by the squad in the shops located within 100 yards of educational institutions in Yingkiong township to ensure that the shopkeepers are strictly complying with Section (b) of the COPTA Act.

Approximately eight kgs of different types of tobacco products, such as cigarettes, beedis, chewing tobacco and gutkas were seized, and 12 shopkeepers were fined for violation of Section 6 (b) of the COPTA Act, 2003.

The seized tobacco products were destroyed under the supervision of the town magistrate on the outskirt of the town. (DIPRO)