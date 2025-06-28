Cloudburst triggers flooding

[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 27 Jun: A cloudburst occurred at Sapper Camp in Dirang subdivision in West Kameng district at around 11 am on Friday, causing floods in Sapper Camp, Rama Camp, and Dirang.

According to District Disaster Management Officer Mindu Yangzom, the new power sub-station site in Sapper Camp was damaged, along with some horticulture and agriculture fields.

However, no casualties have been reported.

The administration and police have reached the site to assess the situation, and the residents have been alerted.