State BMS stages rally over Prabash Doley murder

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 27 Jun: The Arunachal Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) staged a protest rally here on Friday in solidarity with late Prabash Doley (22), who was murdered by one Tai John (26) on 18 June in Chimpu.

The rally, which was organised in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh Building & Other Construction Workers Union and other affiliated unions, started from Akashdeep and ended at the tennis court here.

The BMS submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Pema Khandu, seeking immediate compensation for the deceased’s parents, citing their humble background, and said that the perpetrator should be dealt with sternly and penalized.

State BMS president Ringu Chapo appealed to its Assam counterpart to ensure peace and coordination. The Takam Mising Porin Kebang had imposed a road blockade in Jonai recently to protest the murder.