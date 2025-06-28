Skeleton found in search for missing doctor; family seeks fair, credible and scientific investigation

ITANAGAR, 27 Jun: Police have reportedly found a skeleton and called the family of Dr Debanjib Kumar Sharmah, the Assam-based dentist who went missing from Parashuram Kund in Arunachal Pradesh on 31 May, for DNA investigation.

The family has been asked to report at the Tezu police station on Saturday (28 June), for DNA sampling.

The police informed the family over the phone that the skeleton was found near Tezu, around 20 kilometres downstream along the Lohit river from Tulow Resort, the place from where Dr Sharmah reportedly disappeared, said a family source.

Inspector Aran, officer-in-charge of the Tezu police station, is handling the case locally, while DSP Maga Tago has been coordinating communication with the family, the source said.

Dr Sharmah’s 82-year-old mother is travelling to Tezu despite her frail health. She had only recently returned from hospital treatment just days before her son’s disappearance. She is accompanied by her granddaughter for the DNA sampling.

“The family is quite perplexed at how a body could reportedly turn into a skeleton so soon,” the source added.

“However, only a fair, credible, and neutral scientific investigation can confirm why the body turned into a skeleton so quickly and whether it is indeed Dr Debanjib,” the source said.

While expressing willingness to cooperate with the authorities, the family has emphasized that they expect the DNA collection and testing process to be conducted transparently, scientifically, and through credible agencies, without any pressure for a predetermined outcome.

“A skeleton, even if it was found, may leave a lot of unanswered questions, especially if there was any foul play,” the source said.

“Family and friends are concerned that the police should not take any steps merely for the sake of closing the case,” the source added. “They believe that all proper legal procedures – such as the presence of a magistrate during crucial processes -and involvement of other relevant government authorities should be ensured, so that the investigation remains thorough, impartial, and credible.”

Despite concerns, the family said it remains committed to cooperating fully with the police investigation, as they feel they have little choice under the circumstances.

Meanwhile, speculation continues to swirl in both Assam and Arunachal Pradesh about the fate of Dr Sharmah, a well-known dental professional and father of a school going daughter whose sudden disappearance has sparked widespread anxiety and demands for answers.