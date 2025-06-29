Guv advises OMS students to set high goals, remain focused

PAPU NALLAH, 28 Jun: Governor KT Parnaik advised the students of Oju Mission School (OMS) here to set high goals, remain focused, and never fear failure, while stressing that each setback is an opportunity to grow stronger.

The governor said this while on his maiden visit to the school, run by the Oju Welfare Association (OWA), on Saturday, in the company of his wife Anagha Parnaik.

The governor and his wife toured the newly constructed academic block, inspected the smart classroom facilities, viewed student projects, and appreciated the photo gallery chronicling the OWA’s impactful journey in social service and education.

In keeping with tradition, the governor celebrated his 72nd birthday in the midst of the children and teachers of the institute. He and his wife were warmly received and treated to an array of cultural performances presented by the children.

The governor lauded the students’ performances and spirit, and encouraged them to continue nurturing their curiosity and love for learning, emphasizing that “education is not just about acquiring knowledge but about shaping character and discovering one’s true potential.”

Emphasizing holistic development of individuals, the governor shared the core principle of the National Defence Academy, which says that the cadets must be physically strong, mentally awake, and morally straight. He encouraged the students to adopt this mantra in their own lives.

To mark the occasion, the governor and his wife also took part in a plantation programme under the theme ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ within the school campus.

Oju Mission School stands as a beacon of hope for underprivileged children, offering inclusive and quality education in a caring and value-based environment. (Raj Bhavan)