Tamin-Tagu win bronze at All India Badminton Ranking tournament

ITANAGAR, 28 Jun: Budding shuttlers Kyon Tamin and Debia Tagu from Arunachal Pradesh secured a bronze medal in the U-13 category of the Yonex Sunrise All India Badminton Ranking Tournament held in Goa.

“We are thrilled to see our young players excel at the national level. Kyon and Debia’s bronze medal win is a testament to their hard work and the quality coaching they have received.

We are confident that they will continue to make the state proud with their future endeavours,” Arunachal State Badminton Association (ASBA) secretary-general Bamang Tago said.

The Yonex Sunrise All India Badminton Ranking Tournament is a prestigious event that attracts top talents from across the country.

“The Arunachal State Badminton Association is committed to nurturing young talent and providing them with the necessary support to excel in the sport. ASBA will continue to work towards creating opportunities for its players to shine at national and international levels” assured the ASBA secretary-general.

The ASBA congratulated the young shuttler duo on their well-deserved success and wished them all the best for their future endeavours in badminton.